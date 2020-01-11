Tim Steller's opinion: Accusations of elitism contrived in Benson debate

Notice also the use of the word “folks.” This concept has been around forever in American rhetoric — rural people are portrayed as wholesome “folks,” while city people are disparaged as morally dubious.

Then there’s the idea of local control having been usurped by outsiders. Seasholes presented it as an idea he’d heard from the folks in Cochise County, apparently over his couple of months in the area, but it has also been a feature of his writing for years. A neat summary of his perspective might be: Local property owners can better conserve threatened wildlife than the federal government can by imposing Endangered Species Act mandates on them.

There’s nothing wrong with making this argument, but it is not necessarily the product of the “folks” in Cochise County.

Then there’s the fact that the San Pedro River flows not just through Benson, but through other parts of Cochise County, the edge of Pima County, Pinal County and the edge of Gila County. Residents of those counties, too, have a right to weigh in on a development that could dry out the surface water on this rare desert river. It’s not just a Benson issue.