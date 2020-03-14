Tim Steller's opinion: Cascade of viral events overwhelms NYC trip

Out shopping in Tucson last weekend, as the shadow of coronavirus began to fall over Arizona, it was easy to decide whether to buy 120 rolls of toilet paper.

No way.

It was a lot harder, though, to decide whether to take or postpone a long-planned trip to New York City.

I had planned to be in New York last week, first alone for a couple of days of work, then for a family trip starting Tuesday night when my wife and kids were to arrive. But it became clear last weekend the outbreak might interfere with our plans as the virus popped up in New York.

I canceled the first couple of days of work-related interviews when key ones didn’t pan out, and planned to go with the rest of the family Tuesday. But last weekend, I agonized over the family trip. It was to take place over my daughter’s birthday, and my son was to join a group of schoolmates arriving on Friday.

I knew things could go badly, but it took me a while to wrap my mind around all the different ways.

Traveling by airplane during an outbreak is risky, obviously. These flying germ tubes are notorious for spreading sickness among passengers.

Then there was the risk of catching the coronavirus in New York. The city had relatively few known cases — a minuscule proportion of the population. But it was clear that since so few people were being tested, the number of carriers was probably much higher. I multiplied by 100 and decided the number was still small.

New York itself is a tough place to avoid being near other people, some of whom will inevitably end up catching the virus. In fact, the crowds are part of the fun, if you like that sort of thing.