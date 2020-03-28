Tim Steller's opinion: Give essential grocery workers their due in coronavirus crisis

They never expected to be front-line players in a pandemic, but now they’re thrust into that role, and they could use help.

Help from their employers, yes, and also from you, the customers.

Employees at supermarkets and other groceries have worked frantically for weeks as customers have cleared the shelves of staples like pasta, beans and, of course, toilet paper.

Many have put in overtime to fill those bare shelves, only to have panicked customers rush in and clear them again the next day. That’s stressful on its own, and every day brings the added concern that a customer or co-worker might carry in the virus and infect others, setting off a chain reaction of additional problems.

“I’m just worried about my people,” one supermarket manager told me via text message. “We need the consumers to behave like there is a virus going around that could kill people, not like they are on a holiday.”

“We have a ton of people in our stores buying non essential items, like lottery tickets. Seeing the same customers multiple times a day/week. I’m concerned for the safety of my associates.”

I put out a couple of calls last week for grocery employees to contact me. In consultation with editors, I offered them anonymity, because in most cases their employers forbid them from talking to the news media, and because the topic is of such vital importance now.

Surprisingly, of the half-dozen people whom I interviewed, half were managers, worried like this one about their employees and the way the public is interacting with them.