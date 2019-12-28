Tim Steller's opinion: Loyalty to Trump benefits Border Patrol union in new contract

The order also establishes one hour per member of the bargaining unit as the standard amount of time that a union should be allocated. So, in other words, a union like the National Border Patrol Council, with about 18,000 bargaining-unit members, would get about 18,000 hours per year of official time.

The executive order was challenged, and the courts held that it could not alter the terms of contracts.

But the council got much, much more official time in the new contract, signed long after Trump’s executive order: 74 full-time equivalent positions, or 153,920 hours of official time. That’s about 8.5 hours of official time per bargaining unit member, far beyond the standard. It’s a big benefit to the union leadership, though the help it gives the rank-and-file is questionable, and certainly it takes more agents off the line while the agency is struggling to meet its funded staffing levels.

Trump’s executive order cites the federal law defining official time in setting this standard: “No agency shall agree to authorize any amount of taxpayer-funded union time under section 7131(d) of title 5, United States Code, unless such time is reasonable, necessary, and in the public interest.”