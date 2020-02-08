Tim Steller's opinion: Operation Guayabera yields migration answer from president

Then, after the crackdown, something interesting and little-discussed happened. Mexicans became the dominant nationality seeking asylum at the border, primarily from the southern state of Guerrero.

Violence and extortion by criminal groups has displaced thousands of people in Guerrero, which I visited last week. Some flee to other places in Mexico, and others go to the border to request asylum.

This is what I wanted to ask López Obrador about.

Getting permission to attend the mañanera is simple — you contact the press liaison who handles visitors, as opposed to the credentialed regular attendees, tell her the days you want to go, and bring your press credentials.

The mañaneras start at 7 a.m., but some reporters file in as early as 6. It’s an unusually quiet walk through the cobblestone streets adjacent to the Zocalo, Mexico City’s famous central square.

On Thursday morning, I filed in about 6:30 and sat in the fourth row along the aisle, leaning in to the aisle to stick up my hand every time the president glanced my way.

It didn’t work.

The president answered questions from about a dozen of the 80 or so journalists present, always allowing for a follow-up.