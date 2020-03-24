Tim Steller's opinion: Time for president, Arizona governor to stop with half measures vs. coronavirus

The temptation to half-ass our fight against the coronavirus epidemic is already proving hard to resist.

This nationwide effort is just starting to hurt and has not yet shown any clear positive results against the epidemic. Infections and deaths in the U.S. are growing exponentially.

Yet already the president is floating a resurrection of the economy by Easter.

And the governor recently issued an executive order defining essential jobs, in case he needs to order a shutdown of normal business, that is absurdly broad. It includes among the businesses that would stay open in case of a statewide shutdown: Golf courses, painting, dry cleaners and fishing.

Fishing! In Arizona, if the governor shuts down the state to slow the spread of the virus, be assured that our fishing industry will keep on scooping the sand trout from the Santa Cruz so that its dry protein will continue to nourish Tucson bodies.

As seriously as our government officials appear to be taking this epidemic, some are still not taking it seriously enough, and they’re tempting the public with offers of backsliding, which will only make the long-term problems worse. Hong Kong tried loosening restrictions after a shutdown and immediately suffered a second wave of infection.

The justification is the economy, which is closely linked to politics, of course. As President Trump has taken to saying, “I don’t want the cure to be worse than the disease.”