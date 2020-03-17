Tim Steller's opinion: Virus shutdown demands new sort of crisis response

In the crises we’re used to, people know how to respond: Go out, band together and solve the problem.

We get together and sandbag for floods. We may make meals for each other, or help rebuild a home, or put people up for a few nights if they’re forced from their homes.

The natural crisis response is to get together and get the job done for each other. There’s power and pleasure in the collective effort.

So how do we respond to a crisis in which we can’t get together and work — in which the whole point is to stay at least six feet apart?

That is a conundrum.

But it is one that, this way and that way, Southern Arizona residents are starting to improvise our way through. Day by day, we’re learning to band together — apart.

Take my neighbor Amy. She’s a good soul and volunteered Monday to go to Costco for an older person. Such a good soul is Amy that she also asked us if we needed anything. We did, and she braved the lines alone.

That kind of thing is pretty common and should become the rule: If you have to go out to one of our retail outlets for essentials, ask around to see what other people need. The whole idea is to get fewer of us together to slow the spread.

Or take Jennifer Deyoe. She’s one of many people who offered their services on the neighborhood website NextDoor.

She posted, “Hey neighbors. Need anything? TP, a meal, cup of coffee, help with the kiddos? Our family is here for all of you. Let me know! Seriously. ASK!”

She got a handful of responses, mostly along the lines of “We need toilet paper” and was able to provide a six-pack of TP for one family. But on NextDoor, the message may not reach broadly enough to touch the people who need the help the most.