Tim Steller's column: As virus surges, internet epidemiologists hold sway in Cochise County

In response to Crosby requesting regular updates on adverse vaccine reactions from the county, his colleague Judd said Friday that she doesn't think she needs them.

"I’m fine with doing my own research," she said. "I want to be able to present things here and have people at least respect us for the things we’ve learned."

"I have some pretty good doctors that can give their own opinion, people I know in person that would do this for me and give opinions," she went on.

"I know they’re just opinions, but they’re their truth, and they found people to back it and doctors to back it. These are medical doctors practicing — well, the one that I’m close to is actually a chiropractor, but he does a whole bunch of holistic medicine."

"There’s going to be two truths, and we’re going to have it forever, unless we kind of like work together," she concluded.

Internet epidemiologists

The truth on the ground has been one of fast-spreading COVID-19. Douglas Unified School District went to remote schooling last week because so many teachers and staff members are out with omicron that there weren't enough adults to staff the classrooms.