Tim Steller's column: UA scientist rebuts 'lab leak' theory in new research on pandemic origins

Worobey: Part of what I did was I went back and showed that it was really the doctors at one hospital that worked out what was going on. Both that there was almost certainly a new virus in town and that it was probably infectious and also that most cases were linked to the Huanan market. All of that, they then delivered to local and provincial public health authorities.

Even then, the information didn't travel to national health authorities. So the authorities, the various levels, were not aware of this until late December. So there's no doubt in my mind that this caught the authorities by surprise rather than they knew something was happening and were covering things up. And there's been lots of quite ridiculous speculation about a database from the Wuhan Institute of Virology going offline in September, and somehow they were trying to hide things. Well, the virus didn't start circulating until almost certainly November, maybe even early December.

There were individual doctors who had noticed there were quite a few patients from this market who were sick, but no one pieced together that there was probably a new virus until between December 27th and December 29th.

Q: How do you know the virus started circulating in mid-to-late November?