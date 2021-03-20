Tim Steller's opinion: A self-serving reason and a scientific one to get vaccinated

You may be suspicious of how quickly the coronavirus vaccine came on the market.

Or you may wonder why a person should get vaccinated now, since the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be dwindling.

Most people seem eager to get one of the vaccines, but strong skepticism persists in parts of society. That could make it harder for us to reach herd immunity and really return to something close to normal.

A new poll (by National Public Radio, the PBS News Hour and Marist College) shows that 30% of adults nationwide say they would not get a coronavirus vaccine if it’s offered to them. Among Republican men, 49% say they wouldn’t; among Latinos, 37%; and among rural residents, 36%.

If these people really decide not to get vaccinated, it could be a long time until we’re back to normal, punctuated by flare-ups of the virus.

I haven’t been vaccinated yet, but I’m not a vaccine skeptic — I’m just waiting for an opportunity. Two arguments have convinced me that even skeptics should get a vaccine as soon as they have a chance — one self-serving and the other scientific.

The first one: If you haven’t got COVID-19 yet, you really, really don’t want to get it.