Tim Steller's opinion: After fomenting insurrection in D.C., Rep. Finchem must be removed

Within about an hour, the crowd was breaking into the Capitol. Soon after, the congressional process of confirming the presidential winner was suspended, and people began losing their lives — five eventually died. What exactly he did during that time remains unclear, but there's no evidence he entered the Capitol or joined the riot.

That night, Finchem was not the slightest bit regretful on social media about the violence and destruction. He retweeted messages by President Trump and a photo of the Trump supporter who was shot and killed by police in the Capitol. At 7:48 p.m. he complained about the difficulty of getting food in D.C., where a curfew went into effect at 6 p.m.

“DCPD refuses GrubHub access to hotels in DC to deliver food to people staying in hotels where restaurants were shut down by commie Mayor of DC,” he tweeted.

As the week has gone on, he’s complained about the fact that he is losing followers on Twitter, which he sees as a sign the platform is deliberately sabotaging him.

In a tweet about that on Friday, Finchem said “welcome to Soviet America.” He also wondered “where is the gulag in America?”