Tim Steller's opinion: After participating in insurrection, Rep. Finchem must be removed

Finchem, a retired Kalamazoo, Mich. police officer, claims not to have participated in any of the property damage or violence, but at this stage, it doesn’t really matter. He should resign.

I have no reason to think he would, though. Finchem seems completely convinced of his delusions, as is the movement he belongs to. Barring resignation, he should be removed from office, one way or another.

It’s not just me, an anti-Trump columnist, saying this. Here’s what Adam Kwasman, the conservative Republican who held the Legislative District 11 seat before Finchem, said this week on Twitter: Mark Finchem “should be expelled from the AZ House immediately for participating in a violent riot against the United States.”

On social media, Finchem denied that he had gone into the Capitol or participated in crimes. In fact, he ridiculously blamed the violence on “Antifa.”

I say ridiculously, because many of the rioters either posted their exploits on social media or were arrested and identified later. Long social-media histories showed they were Trump supporters, not leftists posing as MAGA enthusiasts.

When I talked with him Friday, Kwasman, now an attorney in Phoenix, was unapologetic about his call for Finchem’s expulsion.