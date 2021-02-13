Tim Steller's opinion: Arizona has money, lacks ambition, to solve its pandemic problems

If you’re in the right job or the right slice of society, this pandemic hasn’t turned out so bad, financially speaking.
You’ve kept a steady income, and you’ve had the bonus of a couple of nice stimulus payments. Except for the threat of a deadly virus, not bad at all.
But in Arizona, big swaths of society and the economy have been devastated. People working in hospitality businesses like restaurants, bars and hotels have fared poorly, or their business has shut down altogether.
The poor have fared especially poorly.
About 180,000 Arizona households are behind on their housing payments, be it rent or a mortgage, and 96,000 think it’s likely they’ll be evicted soon, the Arizona Center for Economic Progress reports, citing new Census data. Only a moratorium on evictions is keeping many of our neighbors housed.
The good thing about this split effect — many people doing well while many others are devastated — is that there is money around to deal with the problems. The anticipated devastation to the state budget has not materialized — quite the contrary.
In Arizona we are swimming in money. My guess: We could probably pay all the back rent owed in Arizona in a one-shot deal.
To be precise, we have $400 million in remaining CARES Act money, $1 billion in a rainy-day fund, and projected budget surplus approaching $2 billion.
We have more money than we need available to substantially address, if not solve, the top problems caused by the pandemic.
But we’re not really trying. The governor and the legislative majority have preferred instead to bank our money and rely on the federal government’s largesse to solve pandemic problems.
Sen. Kirsten Engel, a Tucson Democrat in her first months in the upper chamber, has grown frustrated.
“We’re spending all of our time litigating the 2020 election, as well as going over bills that got stuck in the queue last year because of COVID,” she said Friday. “We have people in our community who are really hurting, and the Legislature is doing just about nothing to ensure we’re helping folks.”
They are, however, entertaining tax cuts.
Gov. Doug Ducey announced a plan to cut $200 million in income taxes this year, cuts that would increase to $600 million in the third year of their implementation.
We can afford that, in part, because Ducey put about $400 million in federal money earmarked for pandemic relief toward state agencies instead. In essence, money that was intended for coronavirus relief instead offset state general fund money, thereby paying for the tax cuts Ducey wants.
Arizona’s five congressional Democrats wrote a letter to Ducey Feb. 3 demanding that he justify using the CARES Act money to replace state spending. They noted, for example, that the Governor’s Office told schools there was not enough money left to cover schools’ enrollment-based funding up to 98%, as promised.
The Governor’s Office defends his use of the money, about 20% of the nearly $1.9 billion he had control of.
“It followed all U.S. Treasury guidance,” spokesman C.J. Karamargin said. “Their guidance was rather broad. Many states used it the same way.”
The governor’s utmost priority now, Karamargin said, is the vaccine. He has also established a series of programs to, among other things, aid restaurants or provide housing assistance. But they have relied on federal money and in some cases been been small compared to the scale of the problem.
The decision to put CARES Act money in the general fund looks especially bad now, though, because it was financially unnecessary. In late January, the Joint Legislative Budget Committee issued its latest projections — that the state will have a $1.8 billion balance left when the fiscal year ends June 30.
That doesn’t include the $400 million of CARES Act money the governor has yet to spend. Or the $1 billion rainy day fund, which has barely been touched since the pandemic crisis began.
There’s a word for this: Hoarding.
Some people are taking cautious nips at that money to solve problems, though.
Arizona has among the smallest unemployment benefits in the country — $240 per week. Rep. David Cook, a Globe Republican, is trying to raise the benefit to $300 per week.
His bill, HB 2805, would also raise the amount of money that a person can make per week without it cutting into their unemployment benefit. The current limit is $30; Cook’s bill would raise it to $160.
“People who are on unemployment are workers,” he said Friday. “They’re on unemployment because they’ve lost their job. Why are we penalizing these workers when they’re down?”
By raising the limit on how much people can earn while receiving unemployment, Cook hopes small businesses can take on an unemployed worker for a shift or two a week, solving a problem for the business and the worker.
This would be an overdue change, and probably not very costly to the state. Cook has requested an analysis from the Joint Legislative Budget Committee to get a good estimate.
Other problems would require one-time spending instead of annual increases.
Using the “pulse surveys” carried out by the U.S. Census Bureau, the Arizona Center for Economic Progress has identified some of the groups suffering most, and their biggest problems. Poor people, people of color, families with children — those are the groups suffering the most.
Of those surveyed, 9% of families without children reported not having enough to eat in the previous week. Eighteen percent of families with children reported the same. About half those surveyed reported they were not “very confident” in their ability to afford enough food over the next four weeks.
These are among the big problems that we have the money to address, especially as vaccinations bring hope that the pandemic is winding down and the economy may recover.
As COVID-19 cases rise again in Arizona and Pima County, hospitals could become overburdened once more, leading to another crisis point.
