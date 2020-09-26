Tim Steller's opinion: As Trump seeds election doubt, AZ can't afford fight over procedures

In the old days, a dispute about Arizona election procedures would probably not draw much attention.

In fact, it might not even become public. The fighting parties might have worked out their differences and moved on.

But these are not those days. These are the pandemic days of intense focus on who can vote how, on claims of “rigged” elections, “voter fraud” and “election integrity issues.”

These are the days when the president of the United States refuses to commit to leaving office unless they “get rid of the ballots,” as Donald Trump said last week.

So when Republican Gov. Doug Ducey’s office last week took on Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs over two new accommodations for registering and voting, the stakes were high — even though the number of votes affected is extremely low.

The conflict heightened Friday, when Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes, a Democrat, filed suit, seeking confirmation that his way of helping voters isolated in assisted living is legal.

The underlying issue is confidence in the election results. And it may never have been as important as in today’s environment.

That’s because Trump and his team are doing their best to undermine confidence in mail-in ballots and the entire election — unless it goes in his favor.

Just last week, the Trump administration took a small administrative error and turned it, quite literally, into a federal case. Employees at an election office in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, discovered a temporary worker had mistakenly thrown away nine ballots. The county employees realized the problem, dug in the trash, found the ballots and reported what had happened.