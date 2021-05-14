Tim Steller's opinion: At 'audit,' millions of ballot images open to wild interpretation

Seeking bamboo, watermarks

Actually, they're not commonsense things, unless you have bought into one of several wild conspiracy theories propagated by Trump's true believers on social media.

One of them is that 40,000 ballots were flown in from China, or somewhere in East Asia, and for some reason taken to Maricopa County and slipped in among legitimate ballots. The high-resolution photos are supposed to help figure out whether there are traces of bamboo in the paper or other signs the paper is from abroad.

There's no evidence this actually happened. It's just a story people came up with on the internet.

Another thing they're looking for is folds in the paper. The idea here is that, since about 90% of the ballots were cast in envelopes, mostly by mail, the ballots they process should reflect that proportion. But other conspiracy theories say that ballots were printed out and slipped in unfolded to the total.

That's one of the reasons for the microscope cameras. Those cameras take photos of, among other things, the ovals that voters fill out to indicate their choice. Another story suggests that some ballots were laser-printed with the ovals filled out.