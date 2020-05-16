Tim Steller's opinion: Be selfless in deciding whether to wear a mask

When people think about putting on a mask to go out, many think about themselves.

Will I look stupid?

Will I look weak or afraid?

Does this dumb thing even protect me?

The key thing to remember is that it’s not about yourself — it’s about helping other people.

Especially, it’s about protecting people like Cecilia Nichols, age 11. She lives in Tucson and has cystic fibrosis, a serious disease that makes her lungs vulnerable to COVID-19 and other respiratory illness. Her sister, Jolene, died of it in December 2017.

The spread of respiratory viruses can be a life-or-death issue for vulnerable people. They are mostly staying inside, sure, but they can’t be perfectly insulated. Why wouldn’t we help to protect them as the pandemic seeps through society?

“It’s such a simple way for people to contain their potential infection,” Cecilia’s mother, Anna, said. “It’s just a considerate thing for everyone to do.”

And yet, as you undoubtedly know by now, the wearing of masks has become a flashpoint along our usual cultural divide.

Among the objections I’ve heard to people wearing masks in public places, they tend to be versions of these three:

It’s a form of social control.

It’s a sign of fear or weakness.

It doesn’t actually work.

No one wants to inconvenience ourselves for no reason, so whether wearing masks really works is a worthwhile question. And the answer, while not globally unanimous, is a clear yes. It does work if you are going to be in a situation, especially indoors, where you can’t keep a minimum 6-foot distance from others.