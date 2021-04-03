Tim Steller's opinion: Beyond the end of the hose, drought is bringing disaster

“Even the mesquites look sad, and these are trees with a 200-foot long taproot.”

Gornish noted that there’s a risk of a downward spiral on the dessicated land. As vegetation dies, it leaves bare areas on the ground, which means the air heats faster there, discouraging plant growth and leading to more barren ground that erodes easily. The erosion takes the topsoil on which the plants depend.

It’s a grim picture wherever we’re not watering.

That’s also true for the animals trying to live off the land.

In my many hikes, I’ve been shocked by the rarity of seeing any animals, even birds. The one big mammal I’ve seen was a nice buck on the heavily traveled Pontatoc Ridge Trail in the Catalina Foothills.

Other than that, an eerie quiet has settled over much of the mountains and foothills, as if the animals who live there are conserving every bit of energy, hiding out until the drought ends.

Michael Bogan, an assistant professor of aquatic ecology at the UA, said it will take a couple of years before we know how hard-hit animal populations have been. But he’s seen some worrying signs. Small animals, probably pack rats and rabbits, have been gnawing the soft bark of the limberbush.