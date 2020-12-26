Tim Steller's opinion: Biden's border-wall obligation — repair damage to Southern Arizona

Cuenca Los Ojos has been improving water retention on a property in Mexico, just across the border from the San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge, which is east of Douglas. Now she expects the southward flow to be blocked.

“The wall goes into the ground,” she said. “The water flowing between the two countries — it’s not going to flow.”

While the damage has happened quickly, the recovery will take a long time.

“It’s like turning a big ship around,” she went on. “It’s going to take a while, and there’s going to be a lot of discussion as to what damage has been done.”

Now, the $1.375 billion isn’t formally dedicated to ecological restoration, but it is dedicated to “construction of a barrier system along the southwest border.”

First of all, the money doesn’t have to be spent at all. But if it is spent, there’s a good argument to put significant money toward repairing some of the damage from what may by then be the illegal, rushed construction of numerous roads as well as border barriers, using Defense Department money.

U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva, the Tucson Democrat who chairs the House Natural Resources Committee, thinks so, too.