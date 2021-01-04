Tim Steller's opinion: Board shouldn't give Huckelberry raise, new contract now

Huckelberry, by the way, was first hired as “interim Pima County manager” in December 1993, before the board made him the permanent hire the next year at a salary of $121,000. So he’s been leading the county for 27 years. To many people, the man they call “King Chuck” is the county administration, for better or worse.

I called around to the three new supervisors Monday to get a sense of their comfort level with taking this big vote in their first meeting. Grijalva didn’t return my message, and Scott said he didn’t want to talk about it, but Heinz said he isn’t very comfortable with the situation.

“I don’t see who could be,” he said. “Sixty percent of the board is new.”

“I think Pima County has done very well having someone with experience such as Chuck Huckelberry,” he added. “But this is a big decision, and we need to be sure we have all the information.”

The contract is not complicated, but it is generous, as Huckelberry’s contracts have been for years. At $302,000 per year now, Huckelberry is already one of the country’s best paid county administrators. The new contract would boost that base salary to $315,000.