Tim Steller's opinion: Border-wall fundraising scam part of broader border con

For months I’ve been receiving alarming emails from Brian Kolfage and We Build The Wall, a group raising money to build border barriers on private land along the U.S.-Mexico line.

On May 29, he wrote: “You think you’ve heard the last of the migrant caravans that tried to invade America? Think again. There’s a Surge coming like we’ve never seen before, and it will ride on the back of the reopening of North America after the Chinese coronavirus lockdowns.”

“That’s why We Build The Wall is raising $500,000 over the next 30 days to Stop the Surge, and we need your support today.”

That surge didn’t come, but the emails did, week after week, month after month — always with the same message: Something terrible will happen at the border if you don’t donate now!

People have responded enthusiastically, donating more than $25 million to the effort, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday.