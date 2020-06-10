Tim Steller's opinion: Broad arguments don't justify defunding Tucson police — yet

Up until the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the most common complaint people made about Tucson police was that it took too long for them to respond to 911 calls.

Then Tuesday night came, and the “Defund the Police” campaign made its local debut.

One after another, the 25 or so people who commented on the city budget all had a version of the same complaint, sometimes using the same words, and it wasn’t about response times. They said Tucson police get too much of the city’s money, and some of their budget should be diverted to services for residents, services that might help prevent crime.

They also said that this is what “black and brown communities” in Tucson want, although many of the speakers acknowledged they themselves are white, and it was unclear if any of them were people of color.

“We have the luxury as white people of equating the police with safety, but that’s simply not the case for black and brown communities,” said a speaker who identified himself as Connor Kingston.

Another speaker said diverted money “should go to departments that serve black Tucsonans,” as if black Tucsonans don’t also use parks and roads and call the police.