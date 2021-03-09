Tim Steller's opinion: City Council saves Tucson's zoo from public resentment

City Council member Paul Cunningham recalled Tuesday that when he went to the Tucson Convention Center as a kid, he thought it was the coolest place.

Then as an adult he learned about the barrio that was razed to make room for it, and of the lingering resentment about the TCC.

“I don’t want the zoo’s expansion to suffer the same fate,” he said.

It won’t, it appears, since the council voted 6-1 Tuesday to suspend the contracts for the zoo’s expansion for 45 days.

This is all, of course, about the 3ƒ acres of Reid Park that the city agreed to hand over to the zoo, only for a late wave of public protest to arise in the months before construction was to begin in coming weeks.

The expansion is paid for largely by a one-tenth of one cent tax increase that city voters approved in 2017, but the expansion was never mentioned in the ballot issue.

By suspending the contracts to reconsider the project, the council saved the Reid Park Zoological Society from itself. Responding to a call last week by Mayor Regina Romero to pause the project, the society’s chair sent a letter to her and the city manager on Sunday that oozed with entitlement and grievance.