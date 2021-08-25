Tim Steller's opinion: Cochise County's water reckoning is now; Tucson's is coming

They can plant their pecan or fruit trees and plunge wells deep into the ground to tap the water down there for irrigation. They can afford to go much deeper than local farmers and residents can.

Various efforts have been made over the years to put some kind of regulation on groundwater use in the area, but they have tended to fall apart at the state Legislature. In fact, state Sen. Gail Griffin, who has served in both the House and Senate, has blocked efforts to consider regulations, such as a plan to let counties establish “rural management areas.”

The utter failure to grapple with groundwater has led some Cochise County residents to make an unprecedented move. They are collecting signatures to force a vote on whether the Willcox and Douglas basins of the valley should become active management areas.

This process has been in the law since 1980, when the state’s groundwater management act went into effect, but it has never been used. It would force the Arizona Department of Water Resources to manage groundwater in the area, with local input.