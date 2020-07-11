Tim Steller's opinion: County attorney's race turns on whether insider can reform office

“I am convinced we can’t get the change we desperately need without doing that.”

It’s Conover’s strongest argument — that change can’t come from within and must come from an outsider like her, even if that outsider doesn’t have any prosecutorial or much managerial experience.

That’s because the insiders are proposing similar changes to the ones she is. The insiders are Mark Diebolt, a long shot who is a longtime violent-crime prosecutor in the office, and Jonathan Mosher, the heir apparent who became the office’s chief criminal deputy last year.

When I spoke to Conover on Friday, she said of LaWall’s office: “This administration came in at the height of the war on drugs, and it’s never shifted away from that.’

“That’s not why attorneys go to law school, and it’s not why police officers go to academy,” she said. “They are just jailing people with a drug addiction, people who are ill.”

She noted that even as the county pursued an effort to reduce the jail population and as the crime rate went down, the county attorney’s office set a record for felony prosecutions last year, many of them drug prosecutions.