Tim Steller's opinion: Don't need stimulus money? Give it away to those who do

Now that the stimulus money is poised to flow, let’s think about steering it in the right direction.

People who file taxes individually and make less than $75,000 will get $1,200 each, and married couples filing jointly who make less than $150,000 will get $2,400. Plus, taxpayers with children will get another $500 for each child. For a family of four, that could add up to an unexpected $3,400 sometime in the next month or two.

Individuals making up to $99,000 and couples making up to $198,000 also will receive payments, but they will be lower, the more the person makes.

Some of us desperately need the money, because we’ve lost a job, had our hours cut, or lost business as a result of the epidemic and the resulting downturn. For others of us, who haven’t suffered such misfortunes, it may be a pure windfall.

The money isn’t even taxable, so there are no strings attached.

I’m going to try to attach some strings, though: Those who don’t need the money really ought to give it to or spend it on those who do need it in this sudden crisis.

The simple way is, if you know people who need help, just give it to them, in whatever amount you want. The whole logic of the stimulus is that people know best where to spend their money. That certainly goes for many people in need.

Alternatively, you can support beloved Tucson-area businesses that are teetering as a result of our efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

But there are potential advantages to donating part or all of your stimulus payment to charities, as well. Although the payment is not taxable, any donation to a qualified charity will be tax deductible for those who itemize deductions, said accountant David Cohen, the president of Beach Fleischman.