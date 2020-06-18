Tim Steller's opinion: Ducey finally acts on COVID surge, but puts burden on cities

Now the mask wars can begin in earnest.

Up till Wednesday in Arizona, we have received guidance and requests, beseeching and groveling, from officials asking us to wear masks when in public places, especially where we can’t keep distance from each other.

It didn’t really work.

Even these simple requests to wear a mask to protect other people sent some Arizonans off the deep end, protesting their freedom of choice, acting as if such a request were an authoritarian dictate.

It was silly, because wearing a mask is, as I’ve said, a simple act of selflessness to limit the spread of the virus and protect the vulnerable. It's a small sacrifice that too many were unwilling to make, even in the indoor public places we share, like supermarkets and home improvement stores.

So now the groundless outcry is going to get worse.

On Wednesday, when Gov. Doug Ducey granted the cities and counties the right to mandate masks, he relieved his own burden by granting local officials their wish.

Mayors such as Tucson’s Regina Romero had been pushing to get the right to issue local mandates restored, after it was pre-empted by an executive order Ducey issued in May. Ducey highlighted the request by Nogales Mayor Arturo Garino during his press conference.

Ducey apparently recognizes the logic of wearing masks in public but did not want to issue a statewide mandate himself, arguing that local officials could better respond to local conditions.

He has launched a public persuasion campaign under the hashtag #maskupAZ and for the first time walked into Wednesday’s press conference wearing a mask, before removing it to begin speaking.