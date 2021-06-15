Tim Steller's opinion: Ducey slaps the Arizona universities that supported him on COVID-19

And by calling an effort to achieve vaccination "virtue signaling," Ducey signaled that he doesn't really value vaccines. He just says he does.

I happen to have a dog in this fight. One of my kids is going to a state university this fall. As it turns out, earlier this year I spent time scrounging around for immunization records, scanning them and sending them off.

You have to show proof of a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine before you can attend an Arizona state university. We accept that because it's good public-health policy. It is neither "social engineering" nor "virtue signaling." It works to prevent epidemics, just like the coronavirus vaccine does.

Now, there may be details of ASU's policy that were unnecessary. Forcing an unvaccinated person to wear a mask outside is not likely to be helpful in stopping the virus from spreading.

But those are relatively small details that Ducey could have probably worked out in a phone call to Michael Crow, the longtime ASU president. Instead, Crow toured the radio shows in Phoenix Tuesday explaining the policies and responding to Ducey's criticisms.

"Some people want it to be over when it's not quite yet over," Crow told KTAR radio host Larry Gaydos, whose mother died of COVID-19 last year.