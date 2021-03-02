Tim Steller's opinion: Eat a tangerine, bake a cake — just use your citrus

Yes, the seeds can be annoying, but I have a way of dealing with them. Usually I eat the tangerine outside right after picking. I divide the peeled fruit into quarters, then bite the seeds out of the inner part of each section and spit them out. Voila! It is now seedless fruit.

One week in January, I was on the roof when I saw two neighbors outside. I beckoned them over and asked if they’d take some tangerines. I picked two bags of maybe 25 pieces each from the branches that reached over the roof, thinking that at least the rooftop picking was done.

Oh how wrong I was.

Every week or so I’ve been looking at the tree, thinking there were maybe a hundred tangerines left. I give away a bag here and there, pick a handful for our fruit bowl, eat one or two a day. Still, when I go back to the tree, week after week, it has looked like there are maybe a hundred tangerines left.

This last weekend, I climbed onto the roof and picked another 50, but I think I’m really down to my last hundred now.

I sent a third box to Minnesota, where my parents had to give some to friends, then squeeze a bunch to freeze the juice. And finally, we’ve started making cake.