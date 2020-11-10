Tim Steller's opinion: Effort to undermine presidential election absurd, ominous

On Sunday, the Trump campaign sent me 21 emails demanding that I help them IMMEDIATELY.

“The Left will try to STEAL this Election!” a typical one said. “I’m calling on YOU to step up & FIGHT BACK. Your support is critical right now, Timothy. We must protect the integrity of this Election.”

“Please contribute $5 IMMEDIATELY to the Official Election Defense Fund and to increase your impact by 1000%.”

If you’ve read my columns, you know I wasn’t going to contribute. But I clicked through as if to make a donation, in order to read the fine print. Surprise, surprise: It showed that none of the money was going to an “Official Election Defense Fund” unless you contributed over $5,000 or specifically told them to put your money there.

Out of your donation, the fine print said, 60% would go to retire the debt of the Trump presidential campaign, and 40% would go the Republican National Committee’s operating account. They were pumping up fears of election fraud to collect money for other purposes.

Ridiculous? Yes.

But it’s also sinister. In this way and others, Trump and many GOP officials are convincing his supporters that election fraud occurred and robbed him of the presidency.