Tim Steller's opinion: Even moderate Republicans now face defeat in Pima County

You have to wonder what exactly Beth Ford did wrong.

Her five terms as Pima County treasurer have been marked by … not much at all, at least not much news or scandal.

That’s a good thing when you are responsible for handling lots of public money — collecting the tax revenue for the county and all the jurisdictions within it, as well as holding and dispersing the money like a bank.

This year, though, Ford, who is a certified public accountant, faced a strong challenge from Brian Bickel, a longtime Democratic Party activist and former hospital executive. As the votes stood Wednesday evening, Bickel held a small lead of 2,795 votes, or a 0.6 percentage point margin — a good position but not conclusive.

Looking back over her last term, Ford didn’t do much wrong, but Bickel did make some criticisms about the office’s transparency and operations. Mostly, she’s a Republican in a county that has grown increasingly hostile to GOP candidates.

“I think it’s a straight line thing in Pima County,” Ford said Wednesday. “If anybody bothered to look at me, I was by far the more qualified candidate.”