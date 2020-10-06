Tim Steller's opinion: Extension of voter registration deadline divides Pima County recorder candidates

They sued the secretary of state, waiting till Sept. 30 to get last month’s registration results. Those are two things that Pima County’s longtime recorder, F. Ann Rodriguez, didn’t like about the suit.

The 15 county recorders are responsible for voter registration, not the secretary of state, and the plaintiffs sued so late that it was already the voter registration deadline by the time the case could be decided.

“Why did they wait so long to even file it, when I am so damn busy getting 480,000 ballots dropped off at the post office tomorrow?” Rodriguez wondered aloud when I talked to her late Tuesday. She has not endorsed either general-election candidate, after the candidate she supported lost the Democratic primary.

Rodriguez compared changing the registration deadline now to switching drivers while hurtling down the highway at 60 mph. Normally, recorder’s office staff would be transitioning from registration duties to early-ballot duties as early ballots come in over the next couple of weeks.

This year, the election challenge is bigger than ever in Pima County: By mid-September there were already a record 603,000 registered voters, 59,000 more than in 2016.