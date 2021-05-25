Tim Steller's opinion: Fight is on to preserve status quo at PAG, RTA

But Murphy is poised to take the position that establishes meeting schedules and has some other powers. He is also a supporter of the status quo at PAG and RTA.

During an Arizona Daily Star editorial board meeting Tuesday, he warned change at PAG and RTA could harm the region.

“We’ve had a great successful model, and I don’t want to re-envision ourselves back to failure,” he said. “We had a very successful process before. I don’t think it is broken.”

At least it was a better argument for the status quo than saying we’re bound by law.

Tim Steller is an opinion columnist. A 25-year veteran of reporting and editing, he digs into issues and stories that matter in the Tucson area, reports the results and tells you his conclusions.

Contact him at tsteller@tucson.com or 520-807-7789. On Twitter: @senyorreporter