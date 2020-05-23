Tim Steller's opinion: Hold onto the positive from shutdowns

Two details stick with me from this shutdown April.

One was the sky — the piercing blue that we usually see only if it rains and cleans the air right before a Sunday or a quiet holiday.

The other was the aroma of the velvet mesquites — 23 years I’ve lived in Tucson, and I’ve never really noticed their subtle sweetness before.

The pandemic and the shutdowns have been devastating for a lot of people, especially those who’ve lost their livelihoods, for people who got sick or for older people unable to see their families.

But it has also been a time of discovery for a lot of people, me included.

“Nature is healing” became a refrain worldwide as animals wandered into places normally occupied by humans who were stuck inside, or as water became cleaner, the night sky full of stars.

It would be a shame to look away from those windows into the possible as we haltingly return to a more normal life.

The most obvious place to start is the streets — at times, neighborhoods all over the Tucson area were filled with more walkers and bicyclists than cars. That’s how I noticed the velvet mesquites, repeatedly walking beneath the same trees through my neighborhood as the spring moved toward summer and catkins filled the mesquites.

Tucson City Council member Lane Santa Cruz noticed the same thing in the Menlo Park neighborhood, where her family lives.

“I have been noticing a lot more families taking walks with their kids, especially in the evenings once the sun isn’t as strong,” she said. “I would sit on my porch and wave as they went by.”