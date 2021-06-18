Tim Steller's opinion: Homeless in the heat, with cooling centers miles away

Richard Corey and his friends struck gold on Grant Road.

Or that's what it seemed.

Like so many people living outside in Tucson, Corey and company often move from spot to spot as they're ousted for one reason or another.

Just before this heat started, about two weeks ago, they landed at a great place, newly available — the covered, outdoor patio of a Losbetos that had just closed at Dodge and Grant. It offered all-day protection from the sun due to the shade cloths strung across the top of the patio, the building to the east and a wall to the west.

I met him there about 6 p.m. Wednesday. He didn't know I was coming, and I barely made it outside that evening myself. I was so wiped out from the heat that I was just lying on a bed in my air-conditioned home trying to get my energy up to go out and find people who have it worse in this heat — those who live in it 24 hours a day.

I brought four cold PowerAde drinks and found a rotating group of five or six people splayed out on a handful of cots they had inherited from the streets.