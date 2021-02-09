Tim Steller's opinion: House should open ethics investigation into Finchem

What other money has been coming to Finchem and leaving his accounts is not totally clear. He paid more than $600 in campaign funds twice in December, on the 11th and the 18th, toward American Airlines. Perhaps those campaign donations were paying for his trip to D.C.

Several news organizations have also made public-records requests for emails, text messages and other communications to try to figure out exactly what Finchem has been doing since the election.

Finchem’s attorney denied that any messages sent on private devices were public records (a contention that has been ruled against in previous cases) and said Finchem’s constitutional rights supersede state law.

“Even if the records you seek are public records, which they are not, the threat of criminal prosecution gives rise to certain Constitutional rights that may overcome the duty to disclose otherwise public documents under Arizona’s public records law,” Alexander Kolodin said in a letter to news outlets.

Nutt, the chair of the ethics committee, has the power to get to the bottom of these questions. In fact, the Legislative District 14 representative is the best positioned of any legislator to get to the bottom of what exactly