Tim Steller's opinion: In Arizona Bowl deal, unsavory sponsor’s loyal audience trumps all

“We had more people watch our announcement through Barstool Sports than actually watched our game on CBS network television in 5 hours,” she told me Tuesday. “The incredible visibility and impact this will bring to Tucson is unmatched.”

So that’s the trade-off we’re being asked to embrace: A partnership with an organization that has a history of misogyny and occasional practice of harassment in exchange for an audience that will breathe some life into a bowl that is often pretty hard to get excited about.

After all, we’re talking about a game featuring teams finishing several places below the top of the standings in the Mid-American Conference and the Mountain West. It’s great to have in town, but it’s not a high-profile football matchup.

While Barstool has a stable of sports personalities blogging, doing podcasts and handling social media, its most prominent face is the founder, Portnoy. He is a peripatetic presence, popping up around the country on social media, known for his short video reviews of pizza slices, among other things.

He reviewed slices from Time Market and No Anchovies while in Tucson last week.

He’s also been known for misogyny that he tends to claim is “satire” or a joke. The well-known litany of incidents includes: