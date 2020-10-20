Tim Steller's opinion: In Tucson, Trump sends erroneous signal the pandemic is over

President Trump sent the message Monday, directly and indirectly, that the pandemic is not that big a deal anymore.

After all, he gathered thousands of people for rallies in Prescott and here in Tucson, packed together without even a mask requirement, at a time when infections are rising again.

That said a lot on its own — it flagrantly disregarded public-health guidelines on large gatherings and mask-wearing. He also repeatedly downplayed its seriousness in his comments:

“The pandemic is rounding the turn. Vaccines are coming. And I look fine, don’t I?”

“The vaccine will end the pandemic. But even without the vaccine, the pandemic is ending. It’s going to end.”

“People are pandemic’d out. You know that? They’re pandemic’d out.”

It’s nice to feel optimistic, which is the feeling the president tried to communicate about COVID-19 during his Arizona swing. It’s also what the president tried to do from the beginning of the pandemic, as we know from Bob Woodward’s interviews. By trying to avoid panic, he also misled the public, or at least part of it, into thinking the pandemic is not that big a deal.

Yes, “we will get back to normal life,” as the president said.

But not all of us will be there when we arrive. Almost 6,000 Arizonans have died, and thousands more could if we’re not careful.

So it’s best to be, not optimistic nor pessimistic, but realistic.

The president’s rhetoric in Tucson only veered from unrealistic optimism about the coronavirus when it boosted his own record.