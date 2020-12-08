Tim Steller's opinion: Inciting tweets and doomed lawsuits aside, GOP fight could win it money, new laws

The Arizona GOP appeared, in tweets late Monday night, to encourage supporters to give up their lives for Trump.

It was shocking, attracting nationwide attention, because it could fairly be viewed as incitement to violence.

But in a way the tweets cloud what’s really going on in the effort to wrest Arizona electors away from Biden and give them to Trump. The party is pursuing a long-shot, multi-pronged strategy to overturn the election results, and could win money and legislation even as they pile up political and legal losses.

The tweets, though: You really have to see them to believe the party went there.

First, the party’s Twitter account retweeted a post by a pro-Trump activist named Ali Alexander in which he said, “I am willing to give my life for this fight.”

The Arizona GOP added this comment: “He is. Are you?”

Later, the party linked to a scene from a Rambo movie in which the Sylvester Stallone character is in a standoff, amid a group of men with their weapons drawn. The GOP’s tweet quotes Stallone saying, “This is what we do, who we are. Live for nothing, or die for something.”