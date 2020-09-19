Tim Steller's opinion: Invest in Ed has flaws, but opponents owed us an alternative

If the initiative passes, there will be a 3.5% surcharge on income over $250,000 for individual filers, or income over $500,000 for married couples. The tax increase affects only the income beyond those two thresholds, so income below that will still be taxed at the 4.5% rate.

The idea appears likely to pass. A Monmouth University poll of Arizona voters released last week showed respondents favoring what is now known as Prop. 208 by a 66% to 25% margin.

The opponents should have known, and they should have done something about it. After all, the chamber has supported some tax increases for education in the past. But now, they’re left criticizing this one on the questionable premise that it will ruin the economy.

While it’s true that the Invest in Ed plan has flaws and dangers, it is the only plan on the table. And recent data tell us we need to do something now.

One sign came out Thursday, when the Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association put out its annual survey showing the state’s ongoing teacher shortage. Statewide, there were about 6,100 teacher vacancies, the survey showed. Of those, about 28% have gone unfilled by a qualified teacher.