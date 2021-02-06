Tim Steller's opinion: Kids can go back to school now, but only we can keep them there

Quarantine requirements have shortened from 14 days to a minimum of eight since the pandemic began, Eller said, but they are still a key step in containing outbreaks and must be followed.

Vaccinations hold promise, and teachers are gradually getting their first shots. But reopening shouldn’t wait for all teachers and staff to get both shots, Eller said, because conditions are safe enough in schools with strong mitigation, and it will take many weeks to get teachers their second vaccine and through their two-week post-vaccine period.

Trujillo acknowledged the county’s guidance but also said TUSD’s many losses — eight total employees and close community members since the pandemic began — have made the district cautious.

He said in an email: “The loss of so many beloved campus and classroom leaders has devastated our community and has naturally resulted in our leadership team placing more of an emphasis on successful employee vaccination as a major portion of the overall criterion we will be examining to determine a start date for a return to in-person learning.”

The biggest factor endangering teachers, school staff, students and their families is spread of the virus in the community — and that’s our responsibility.