Tim Steller's opinion: Killing of woman beloved on the streets shocks Tucson barrios

It's especially puzzling because this was Mama Linda, Mother Mary, a woman who had rough edges, who drank, but who most of all treated the people she met with notable kindness and respect.

"She had, like, a motherly persona," said Crystal Welz, who works at the Waffle House on the corner of West 22nd Street and South Frontage Road, a site Mendibles frequented for many years. "She would ask me how I'm doing, call me 'mija.' "

Her colleague, Waffle House manager Jose Duran, recalled, "She's been around here since I was little. She always had her radio going on her little cart, playing music on the juke box (in Waffle House). This was her stomping grounds."

For decades, you could find her here, from "A" Mountain across Barrio Kroeger Lane and the freeway, over to Casa Maria in South Tucson. Brian Flagg, who runs the soup kitchen, said he referred to her as "Linda Chaparrita," after the song by the same name.

"She's like a fixture among street people, beloved even," Flagg said. "She drank and was fiery and rude at times. But you know, she lives on the street."

"She would sing and dance and provide humor and soulfulness to situations," he added. "One of the last times I dealt with her, someone was being a real jerk, and she jumped in and told the woman to get the hell out."