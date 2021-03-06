Tim Steller's opinion: LaWall tied hands of new county attorney on key case

In other words, it was up to Horne in the attorney general’s case, or whoever takes an elected office next, to disclose and deal with their own conflicts.

Romley said, “The conflict lies with the new county attorney. She has to make the determination whether there’s a conflict.”

The predecessor, in his view, has no business trying to decide what conflicts the successor may have.

Truth be told, I share the LaWall team’s concerns that Conover is hardly adversarial to Taylor or his legal team, led by Feldman, as they sue the county her office represents. You can’t have a tug of war when everybody is holding on to the same end of the rope.

But the attempt to remove the case from her control is nevertheless anti-democratic. LaWall says Conover publicly took positions adverse to the county’s interests in the Taylor case during the campaign. But Conover’s discussion of Taylor’s case means voters had a chance to evaluate her on that issue and might have agreed with her.

We elected her either in spite of or in part because of the stand she took.

CONFLICT FINDING REVEALED