Tim Steller's opinion: Local experience shows election-fraud believers won't be satisfied

“That hand count was a fraud. It really was,” Brakey said Tuesday.

Goddard, who was attorney general then, expressed astonishment that those who doubted the election got the hand count they want and still disbelieve the results.

“To have them now saying it was fraud, when they didn’t at the time, I find pretty extraordinary,” he said.

Tom Ryan, who worked with Risner and Brakey and later served on the county’s Election Integrity Commission, shared their suspicions but not their conclusions. He noted, for example, that the voter databases that the crowd was demanding in January 2008 later showed strange, potentially suspicious things, like precinct data uploaded more than once.

“I don’t think we ever saw enough evidence to indicate that someone was trying to manipulate it,” he told me Tuesday. “I thought the outcome as reported was correct.”

But he noted that, from his experience, the relative lack of evidence of fraud is unlikely to convince anybody who believes it occurred.

“It’s really hard to convince people who are convinced otherwise,” he said.