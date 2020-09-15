Tim Steller's opinion: Managing forests crucial as climate gets hotter, Arizona expert says

To be uncharitable — I mean, no. Goodness gracious. You know, he (Trump) heard something somewhere and oversimplified it, as he often does, and came up with some simplistic idea of how to deal with a problem. But raking — there is no place in the world where raking is an important part of extensive forest management. It just doesn’t happen.

Q: Isn’t the decomposition of forest litter essential to the health of a forest?

A: In deciduous forests like the hardwood forest of the northern tier of states, decomposition is the main mechanism for recycling nutrients. As you move in to warmer and drier types of forest, decomposition is slower. So decomposition by itself can’t keep up with the amount of litter that’s cast off from the trees.

In those situations, it’s the synergy between periodic fire and decomposition that results in the recycling of the nutrients that sustains forests and understory vegetation or shrubs and grasslands and so on. That maintains our productivity, diversity and health.

Q: How much clearing of younger trees and brush do you do in a ponderosa pine forest, in a given acre or so? Do you cut everything under a certain diameter and pile it up and burn it?