Tim Steller's opinion: Mental-health improvements topped responses to Jan. 8 mass shooting

If an evaluation is ordered and the medical authorities find the patient fits into one of the categories, and if the patient refuses treatment, a further petition can be filed to force the patient into treatment.

As part of the court-ordered treatment, the judge will automatically order the patient not to possess weapons. This was true before 2011, but in those years, the information often didn’t make it into the NICS database, which is what licensed firearms dealers consult before making a gun sale.

A 2014 state law automated the transfer of mental-health court rulings into the database, and out of it when the prohibition is lifted. A statewide NICS task force meets quarterly to try to fix any loopholes and gaps, said Andrew Lefevre, director of the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission.

Two years ago, they upgraded the systems for inputting people with protection orders into the NICS system, and removing them when gun rights are restored. Next, they are looking to ensure that it goes into the system when a judge orders a defendant not to possess firearms as a condition of release from custody.