Tim Steller's opinion: Mexico's elections more a source of violence than a solution

Of course, Mexico’s security strategy is typically dominated by the federal government. To the extent there was a referendum on violence and who should confront it, that happened in 2018, when Andrés Manuel López Obrador was elected president.

His security strategy has largely relied on the deployment of the new National Guard and military to areas of high violence. And the person who carried out the strategy was his original secretary of public safety, Alfonso Durazo.

Now Durazo has left the Cabinet to be the Morena Party candidate for governor of Sonora, his home state. The likelihood that a productive change in policies will come out of the election is small.

“I’m not surprised violence is not a campaign issue because the candidates can’t change it,” Lettieri said, referring to the state and local candidates to be elected Sunday. “Their ability to make things better is limited, and their ability to make things worse is infinite.”

The status quo levels of violence may seem intolerable in parts of Sonora and elsewhere in Mexico, but over the short term it looks like the best-case scenario.

Tim Steller is an opinion columnist. A 25-year veteran of reporting and editing, he digs into issues and stories that matter in the Tucson area, reports the results and tells you his conclusions. Contact him at tsteller@tucson.com or 520-807-7789. On Twitter: @senyorreporter

