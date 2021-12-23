Tim Steller's opinion: More hokum from Finchem, other election dead-enders

Before and after Monday, Dec. 13's so-called hearing on Pima County elections, Rep. Mark Finchem said the idea was to provide proof.

On a video he posted before the event, Finchem said: “The purpose of this is no more than to hear from constituents and to gather evidence, testimony that will either prove or disprove alleged discrepancies in the election.”

At the end of the daylong discussion on “election integrity,” he said, “The whole point of this is to develop evidence, develop testimony and to prove or disprove discrepancies in the 2020 election.”

In between, though, no proof was offered — hardly even anything you could call evidence, certainly not of election fraud.

As Pima County GOP Chair Shelley Kais put it, while laying out what she considered questionable voter-registration data: “My position today is to raise inquiry.”

So, more than a year on from the 2020 election, Finchem and his band of election dead-enders are still in the stage of raising questions, now about Pima County.