Tim Steller's opinion: Multiplying Mexican restaurants with 'berto' names derive from common ancestor

Roberto Robledo was from a rancho — a small rural settlement — in San Luis Potosí state in central Mexico, Reynaldo told me.

“When my dad opened the stores, he started bringing relatives from this ranch to come and work for him,” Reynaldo Robledo said. “He would also bring other people to come work for him. Then in 1975-1976, he rented a store to his cousin Juan Diego Rodriguez.”

That’s how the ownership spread, Reynaldo explained: His dad would rent a store to someone else, not formally franchise it, and sometimes they branched out on their own.

A dispute over one of Rodriguez’s stores led to him changing the name to Alberto’s, Reynaldo Robledo explained. Legend says Rodriguez didn’t want to spend much money making the change, so he simply took some paint and changed the “R” and “o” in Roberto’s to an “A” and an “l”. With that, the first descendent of the Roberto’s chain was born — Alberto’s — and it spread fast across Southern California.

As time went on, they all brought relatives and friends from San Luis Potosí to start new restaurants, and gradually some of them branched off with new names. A well-known Roberto’s on Mission Boulevard in San Diego is now called Ruriberto’s.