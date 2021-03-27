Tim Steller's opinion: National news media easy to dupe with border-danger stories

"Alright we're going to get the rest," the smuggler responds as he pushes off the U.S. shore to return to Mexico.

I asked Victor Manjarrez, a retired Border Patrol sector chief who is from Tucson, to look at the video and tell me what he thought.

"It was suspicious," he said. "There's no fear. Honestly, it looked like they'd spoken with each other. I don't think there was a whole lot of anything real in that thing."

Wright blames the National Border Patrol Council, the agents' union based in Tucson, for much of the misleading information coming out of the valley. She notes that the man who set up the CNN visit worked with a union representative to arrange the visit.

Rep. Henry Cuellar also acknowledged that his office received the video from Border Patrol agents.

The union also arranged the visit by Sen. Ted Cruz and other GOP senators to the river at midnight. Conveniently, people on the Mexican side of the river yelled at them — and Cruz identified them as "cartel members" without providing evidence.

Wright attributes the propaganda effort to the financial interests of the agency, the union members and others with an interest in border militarization and detention.

"To continue to meet their financial goals, there has to be some kind of fabricated crisis," she said.

