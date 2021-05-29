Tim Steller's opinion: No good reason for Tucson to raise water rates for some

Of course, even it it does cost more, that should make you wonder why the city has excused its customers in incorporated Oro Valley and Marana from the rate increase. Presumably the same infrastructure differential exists in those far-flung suburbs.

‘Inequity’ in water usage

The city has also explained that county residents use more water than city residents, but the city gets back less of the water because of the relatively large number of septic systems used in the county. (Water used by city customers tends to be treated and reused.)

Thomure has cited this among several “inequities” that justify the new water rates: Water customers in the unincorporated county use, on average, 43% more water than city users — 1,000 cubic feet on average versus 700 in the city.

But that doesn’t mean there’s an inequity — those people who use more pay more for their water.

If you use 100 to 700 cubic feet of water per month, you pay for it at a rate of $2.07 per hundred cubic feet. From 800 to 1,500 cubic feet, you pay at a rate of $3.82 per hundred cubic feet, and so on, up to $12.93 per hundred cubic feet for those using more than 3,000.

If you use more, wherever you live, you pay more per volume. That’s equitable.